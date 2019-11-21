ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Santee woman last seen on Sunday.

“We’re concerned, the family is concerned, she hasn’t been heard from for several days,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you’ve seen or know of this lady’s whereabouts, please give us a call.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson, of a Santee Drive residence in Santee.

Williamson’s friends and family reported she was last seen on Sunday at her residence.

According to the incident report, she was last seen by her boyfriend and roommate on her porch smoking a cigarette.

The Santee woman is described as standing about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.

If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.