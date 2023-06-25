x
Here's who won Miss South Carolina, will represent state at Miss America pageant

Samuel, 26, will now go on to compete in the Miss America pageant.
Credit: Amanda Upton Photography
Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel (Amanda Upton Photography)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jada Samuel is the winner of the 2023 Miss South Carolina pageant.

Samuel, 26, is a native of Greenville. Samuel had competed as Miss Bridge City and earlier in the week had been the overall gown winner. 

She performed a monologue as part of her competition. For winning, she earned a $60,000 scholarship. 

The event was held Saturday night in Columbia. Here are the other top finishers in the competition. 

1st RU: Miss Greater Carolina - Davis Wash

2nd RU: Miss Charleston - Sydney Ford  

3rd RU: Miss Clemson - Berkeley Bryant

4th RU: Miss North Myrtle Beach - Brooke Vu

Samuel now go on to competed at the Miss America pageant which will be held December 15 at Mohegan Sun, a resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

