Here's who won Miss South Carolina, will represent state at Miss America pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jada Samuel is the winner of the 2023 Miss South Carolina pageant.
Samuel, 26, is a native of Greenville. Samuel had competed as Miss Bridge City and earlier in the week had been the overall gown winner.
She performed a monologue as part of her competition. For winning, she earned a $60,000 scholarship.
The event was held Saturday night in Columbia. Here are the other top finishers in the competition.
1st RU: Miss Greater Carolina - Davis Wash
2nd RU: Miss Charleston - Sydney Ford
3rd RU: Miss Clemson - Berkeley Bryant
4th RU: Miss North Myrtle Beach - Brooke Vu
Samuel now go on to competed at the Miss America pageant which will be held December 15 at Mohegan Sun, a resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.