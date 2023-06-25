Here's who won Miss South Carolina, will represent state at Miss America pageant

Samuel, 26, will now go on to compete in the Miss America pageant.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jada Samuel is the winner of the 2023 Miss South Carolina pageant.

Samuel, 26, is a native of Greenville. Samuel had competed as Miss Bridge City and earlier in the week had been the overall gown winner.

She performed a monologue as part of her competition. For winning, she earned a $60,000 scholarship.

The event was held Saturday night in Columbia. Here are the other top finishers in the competition.

1st RU: Miss Greater Carolina - Davis Wash

2nd RU: Miss Charleston - Sydney Ford

3rd RU: Miss Clemson - Berkeley Bryant

4th RU: Miss North Myrtle Beach - Brooke Vu