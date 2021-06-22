Miss South Carolina pageant taking place this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Competitors for the title of 'Miss' and 'Miss Teen' South Carolina will take the stage this week for the return of the annual Miss South Carolina pageant.
The pageant will be back in the Township Auditorium. Preliminaries started on Tuesday.
The Miss Teen finals will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. while Miss South Carolina will be crowned on Saturday at 8 p.m.
You can get tickets for the event via Ticketmaster if you want to go in person. For more information on the pageant, including how to register to view it online, you can go to the Miss SC website.