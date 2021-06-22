Miss South Carolina pageant taking place this week

The pageant will be back in the Township Auditorium. Preliminaries started on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Competitors for the title of 'Miss' and 'Miss Teen' South Carolina will take the stage this week for the return of the annual Miss South Carolina pageant.

The Miss Teen finals will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. while Miss South Carolina will be crowned on Saturday at 8 p.m.