Missing 10-year-old in Chapin, active search taking place

The girl reportedly left home to go searching for her dogs.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen walking away from her home.

Officers say the girl, who they're only identifying as Lyiah, has been missing since about 11 a.m. Monday. Investigators say she left her home in the town of Chapin around that time to look for her three dogs that had gotten out of the house.

According to police, she was last seen with her hair pulled up wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, grey pajama pants with black and purple, and tan ankle boots.

Officers say they have multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the search. They are not saying the exact location of that search but say there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area where that is being conducted.

"We need you to please share and keep your eyes open," the agency said.