COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14-year-old Heaven Heygod has been found safe and is now back with her family, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Heaven Heygod had last been seen the evening of Sunday, May 10 at her home on Catawba Hill Drive, according to RCSD.

Heygod has medical concerns and deputies said she may be in need of medication.

Heaven Heygod

RCSD