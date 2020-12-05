COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old that was last seen on Sunday.

Heaven Heygod was last seen the evening of Sunday, May 10 at her home on Catawba Hill Drive, according to RCSD.

Heygod is approximately 5’3”, 150 pounds, with long braids and may be wearing hazel contacts.

Heygod has medical concerns and may be in need of medication.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at Crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App

