RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.

Deputies said late Monday afternoon that Kayla Taylor had been located on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia. She was in the process of being reunited with her family.

She'd last been seen around 10 p.m. Sunday evening at her home in Irmo.

No further details on her discovery were released by officers..