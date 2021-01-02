Police search for missing SC 15-year-old

Joshua L. Bennett Jr. was last seen Sunday.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Joshua L. Bennett Jr. was last seen in the area of Gingerbread Lane on Edisto Island approximately 11 a.m. Jan. 31.

He was wearing a blue and white tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and black shoes. His hair is currently longer as depicted in the black-and-white photograph.

Bennett is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes.