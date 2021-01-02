Police search for missing SC 15-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Joshua L. Bennett Jr. was last seen in the area of Gingerbread Lane on Edisto Island approximately 11 a.m. Jan. 31.
He was wearing a blue and white tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and black shoes. His hair is currently longer as depicted in the black-and-white photograph.
Bennett is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes.
Foul play is not suspected at this time. Anyone with information should call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or dispatch at 843-743-7200.