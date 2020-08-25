x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing 15-year-old last seen Sunday, police say

Aliyah Reese, 15, was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, August 23, according to the report.
Credit: North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old last seen on Sunday. 

Aliyah Reese, 15, was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, August 23, according to the report.  

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with letters on the left side, black jeans with cuts/tears up the front legs, and gray Croc shoes.

Reese is 5' 2" and weighs 170 pounds according to law enforcement. 

She has been entered into NCIC as a runaway. Please call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 with any information. 

Post by NorthCharlestonPoliceDepartment.

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

Two USC sorority houses quarantined after students test positive for coronavirus

Calling all extras: Netflix series shooting in Charleston, hiring young adults

Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Melania Trump to praise her husband in Rose Garden RNC speech Tuesday