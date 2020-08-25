Missing 15-year-old last seen Sunday, police say

Aliyah Reese, 15, was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, August 23, according to the report.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old last seen on Sunday.

Aliyah Reese, 15, was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, August 23, according to the report.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with letters on the left side, black jeans with cuts/tears up the front legs, and gray Croc shoes.

Reese is 5' 2" and weighs 170 pounds according to law enforcement.

She has been entered into NCIC as a runaway. Please call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 with any information.