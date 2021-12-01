Missing SC 15-year-old last seen Sunday

According to the report, Lilly Daisy Crawford, 15, was last seen on January 10th at 2:00 a.m. at her residence off Old Nation Rd., Fort Mill, SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen early Sunday morning.

According to the report, Lilly Daisy Crawford, 15, was last seen on January 10th at 2:00 a.m. at her residence off Old Nation Rd., Fort Mill, SC.

According to YCSO, Crawford has tattoos on her arms and legs and was last seen wearing a gray or black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information about Crawford's whereabouts should contact the York County Sheriff's Office.