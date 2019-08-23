KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say a missing teen from the area has been located safe in Myrtle Beach.

Officers updated Monday morning the efforts to find 16-year-old Jessica Marie Ross. Ross left her Lugoff home Thursday morning to go to school, but she never arrived. She also never arrived at work at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road.

Officers and her family were concerned because she didn't have her medication.

Deputies had said they believed she planned to visit her boyfriend in the Myrtle Beach area. Officers have not given any further information on her discovery, but said media coverage in the Myrtle Beach area helped them locate her.