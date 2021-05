Gabriella Maria Corcoran, 16, was last seen on Pawleys Island by her younger sister around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Gabriella Maria Corcoran, 16, was last seen by her younger sister around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. She is a resident of Pawleys Island, and a student at Waccamaw virtual high school.

She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes and an NYPD “Pipes and Drums” shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call (843) 527-6763.