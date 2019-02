Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe.

Deputies said Thursday that Adonelle Childs was located.

She had last been seen about two weeks ago. Investigators had said she had run away before, but usually only for a day or two.

Deputies did not release further details of her discovery, other than to thank people for getting the word out.