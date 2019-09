CONWAY, S.C. — Conway police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Tyranna Nyasha Alston was last seen at her home Saturday at 8 p.m., according to officers. She was reported missing Thursday night by her mother, who says the girl ran away.

She is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area. Officers say she could be between 38th Avenue North and 34th Avenue North.

Anyone with information should call Conway police at 843-248-1790