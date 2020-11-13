Columbia 20-year-old man missing, doesn't have his medications

Officers say Jonathan Guill was last seen leaving his job at Columbia International University.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who they say doesn't have his medications.

Officers say they were notified Friday that that Jonathan Guill was last seen Wednesday leaving his job at Columbia International University at 7435 Monticello Road.

At the time, he was wearing a light blue hoodie and blue jeans. He is known to walk from Columbia International's campus to downtown Columbia.

Guill is in need of several medications, which he did not take with him, according to officers.