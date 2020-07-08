Missing 24-year-old doesn't have phone, last seen Monday

Her family believes she may be in the Dorchester Road or Summerville area.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.

Kara Rose Calejo was last seen in her West Ashley home on Monday, August 3. She left home without telling anyone and does not have a cell phone, according to the report.

It is unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

