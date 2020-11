Nicholas Howard, 28, was first reported missing on Monday evening when he was last seen walking away from a relative's house.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 28-year-old man has been located, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Nicholas Howard was located on 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 25.

Deputies say Howard was last seen on the evening of Monday, November 23, walking away from a relative's house.