ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old Santee woman.

The 67-year-old, Mary Carter, was reported missing on Saturday around 10 a.m. and was last seen at 203 Pinewood Drive in Santee.

Carter is described as a white female standing about five foot one inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is working to get a picture of Carter.

The Santee woman is believed to have been last wearing blue jeans and a blue striped shirt.

Carter has medical issues that give investigators cause for more concern.

If anyone has any information on Carter's whereabouts, you are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.