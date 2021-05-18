Missing SC 7-year-old last seen after school

According to law enforcement, he left his bookbag after returning home from school and has not been seen since.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing child who was last seen arriving home from school Tuesday.

Messiah Martin, 7, was last seen arriving home from school at 2311 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville around 3 p.m. After he left his bookbag, he has not been seen.

Martin was last seen wearing a white “Champion” hoodie with neon orange Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and standby with him until law enforcement arrives on scene.