x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing SC 7-year-old last seen after school

According to law enforcement, he left his bookbag after returning home from school and has not been seen since.
Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The  Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing child who was last seen arriving home from school Tuesday. 

Messiah Martin, 7, was last seen arriving home from school at 2311 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville around 3 p.m. After he left his bookbag, he has not been seen. 

Martin was last seen wearing a white “Champion” hoodie with neon orange Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and standby with him until law enforcement arrives on scene.

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: 

USC baseball will have 100% capacity this weekend as the Gamecocks take on Tennessee

South Carolina man indicted for role in U.S. Capitol riot

SC sees lowest one-day total of COVID cases in nearly a year, data shows