CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 73-year-old Charleston man is missing and considered endangered.

According to law enforcement, John Parrish was last seen Wednesday around 11 a.m. at the AT&T Store on Savannah Highway.

Parrish has dementia, no cell phone, and he is in possession of his wife’s silver, 2005 Chrysler Sebring (SC Tag: DEB543).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts please call 843 -743 -7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

CPD