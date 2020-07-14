Missing 75-year-old SC man may have dementia

Allen Clifton Wilson was last seen Tuesday night and could be in a brown 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck bearing S.C. license tag AGM 107.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.

Allen Clifton Wilson, age 75, from Florence, was last seen on Tuesday, July 13, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at his residence.

Wilson is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. According to the report, he was last seen wearing a purple Wilson High School T-shirt with cut off blue jeans and a black U.S. Veteran’s hat.

Wilson could be in a brown 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck bearing S.C. license tag AGM 107.

According to family members, Wilson suffers from dementia and may be confused when approached.