Missing 75-year-old SC man may have dementia

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.
Allen Clifton Wilson, age 75, from Florence, was last seen on Tuesday, July 13, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at his residence.
Wilson is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. According to the report, he was last seen wearing a purple Wilson High School T-shirt with cut off blue jeans and a black U.S. Veteran’s hat.
Wilson could be in a brown 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck bearing S.C. license tag AGM 107.
According to family members, Wilson suffers from dementia and may be confused when approached.
Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones.