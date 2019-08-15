FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing elderly woman.

Investigators say 75-year-old Patricia Hanna was last seen on Monday, August 12 on Santiago Drive in Florence County.

Florence County Sheriff's office

Deputies describe Hanna being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds.

Officials say Hanna could possibly be driving a white 2014 Mercedes Benz Sedan E with SC license plate RKH 711.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime SC or Florence County investigators at (843) 665-2121. You can remain anonymous.