Spartanburg, SC (WLTX) - Spartanburg County deputies said an 81-year-old man who prompted a SLED endangered person advisory has been found.

According to CBS affiliate WSPA, Leroy "David" Dunbar, III, was found safe at a McDonald's in Georgia. Deputies said that Dunbar was checked by EMS and appeared to be in good health.

On Saturday, SLED issued an engendered person advisory for the missing man, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday at his residence in Spartanburg.

Sample photo of vehicle.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

© 2018 WLTX