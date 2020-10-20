Missing 85-year-old Lexington man has early onset dementia

Officers say James Jordan was last seen by his caretaker around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing 85-year-old man who may be at risk.

Officers say James Jordan was last seen by his caretaker around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

His family told deputies he has early onset dementia. He does not drive and has limited mobility, according to his children.

Jordan is 5’ 6” tall and weighs 134 pounds. He was last seen wearing turquoise shirt with khaki pants.