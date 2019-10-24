AIKEN, S.C. — Aiken police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens last seen more than a week ago.

Police say Abigail Hubbs and Jaycie Weaver, both 14, were last seen on October 15. The girls, who are believed to have run away, may be in the Aiken or North Augusta area.

If you see Hubbs or Weaver or have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to call Aiken police at 803-642-7620 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?