Missing SC man last seen a week ago, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a missing person who was last seen a week ago.

Joseph Brushwood, 35, was last seen on October 23. 

According to the report, he was last seen wearing tan jeans, red shirt, black jacket and a brown hat. Brushwood is approximately 6’ and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He normally drives a green, white and black moped. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please call is at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-65875.

