Missing SC woman left care facility April 1, needs medication

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person who needs medication for a medical condition.

Peggy Griffin Turner, 56, has been diagnosed with a medical condition requiring prescriptions, according to law enforcement. She has not been able to take them since she left a care facility on S. McDuffie Street in Anderson on April 1.

According to the sheriff's office, she was last seen on the 2300 block of S. McDuffie Street around 6:30 p.m. April 1.

It is unknown what she was wearing. Turner is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 215 pounds. She has short, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about Turner or knows where she can be located is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.