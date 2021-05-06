Missing South Carolina teen may be in danger, deputies say

Deputies say 17-year-old Catherine Jayla Eaton ran away from a home in Anderson, and they believe she may be in danger.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Upstate teen who they may be in danger.

Deputies say 17-year-old Catherine Jayla Eaton ran away from a home on Blueberry Lane in Anderson, and they believe she may be in danger.

Eaton is believed to have left her home sometime between 10:45 p.m. on May 4 and the early morning hours of May 5. Eaton may be in Union County, SC, as she was recently spotted in Jonesville, according to Anderson County deputies.

Eaton, who has light brown hair and hazel eyes, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She also has freckles on her face and a tattoo on her right hip that reads “love.” She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.