Missing South Carolina woman considered endangered

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman they say is endangered.
Deputies say 42-year-old Cheryl Elizabeth Nelson of Anderson left a residence on Brackenberry Drive at approximately 4:30 Tuesday traveling in a black, 2014 Chevy Camaro with South Carolina license plate number TBQ773. Family and friends are concerned for her safety.
Nelson has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 116 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the residence.
If you have seen Nelson or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact 911 immediately and reference Anderson County Sheriff's Office case no. 2021-37278.