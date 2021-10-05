Missing South Carolina woman considered endangered

Deputies say 42-year-old Cheryl Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in a black, 2014 Chevy Camaro with South Carolina license plate number TBQ773.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman they say is endangered.

Deputies say 42-year-old Cheryl Elizabeth Nelson of Anderson left a residence on Brackenberry Drive at approximately 4:30 Tuesday traveling in a black, 2014 Chevy Camaro with South Carolina license plate number TBQ773. Family and friends are concerned for her safety.

Nelson has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 116 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the residence.