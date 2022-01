Officers are in the area of Cindy Street and Kendall Drive looking for a 16 year-old with autism.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville police say they are looking for a missing teen on the autism spectrum.

Officers are in the area of Cindy Street and Kendall Drive looking for a 16 year-old with autism. Neither a photo nor a description was immediately available

Police say the teen, who is wearing a white t-shirt and pajama pants, may try to get inside a shed or camper to get warm.