BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a Hilton Head Island man last seen on Sunday, and his family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Robert Lincoln, 57, was last seen Sunday night near his residence, Forest Cove apartments, on Hilton Head Island. Deputies say Lincoln's vehicle was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex, so he may be on foot.

Lincoln is described as a bald white male with blue eyes who stands 6-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He goes by Robert, Bob or Bobby.

If you see Lincoln or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3200.