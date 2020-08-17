Missing South Carolina teen last seen on Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help find a missing teen.
Deputies say 14-year-old Alaysia Starr Wiley was last seen on August 13.
Wiley has dyed black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has a pierced nose and was last known to be wearing a hoop in it.
If you see Wiley or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to call Detective Cpl. Williams at (843) 719-5048 or the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Duty Office at (843) 719-4412.