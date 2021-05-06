Missing Midlands woman needs medication, deputies say

Deputies say Bethany Hunter takes medications for medical conditions, which makes it important to locate her in a timely manner.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with medical needs.

23-year-old Bethany Hunter was last seen at her home off Oak Glenn Drive in Blythewood around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, according to officials.

Hunter, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4’ 5” and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink top, burgundy pants and carrying a black backpack.

Deputies say Hunter takes medications for medical conditions, which makes it important to locate her in a timely manner.

If you see Hunter or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: