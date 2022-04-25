Boater who drowned on Lake Murray identified

The man went overboard on Buffalo Creek, near the Grant-Williams Estate.

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing boater who drowned on Lake Murray has been recovered.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster confirmed the discovery just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the man who died as 78-year-old Edgar Hofe of Gettysberg, Pennsylvania. An autopsy on him will take place later this week.

Foster said Hofe was visiting the area as part of a vacation.

Assisting in the search were Newberry County EMS, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, SLED Aviation, Irmo/Lexington County Fire Service, and Lexington County Sheriff's Office.