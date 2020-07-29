x
Missing Calhoun County teen has ties to Orangeburg, Columbia, Batesburg-Leesville

18-year-old Imani Gleaton was last seen in Orangeburg on July 10 after having gotten a ride from a relative from her job at Hardee’s.
Credit: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Calhoun Coumty teen last seen in Orangeburg County. 

18-year-old Imani Gleaton was reported missing to Calhoun County authorities last week.

The St. Matthews teen is believed to have last been seen on July 10 after having gotten a ride from a relative after her work shift at the St. Matthews Hardee’s. The relative told investigators Gleaton was dropped off at the residence of Gleaton’s sister in the Pine Hill Apartment in Orangeburg.

Gleaton is is 5’1” and said to weigh around 114 pounds. Her last known clothing is unknown but not believed to be her work uniform.

Investigators say Gleaton has ties in Columbia and the Batesburg-Leesville area.

“If anyone has any knowledge of her whereabouts, you are urged to call us as soon as possible,” said Orangeburg County Leroy Ravenell.

Credit: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on Gleaton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at (803)-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

