CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Missing Calhoun county woman Donna Ulmer has been found and returned home, according to Calhoun County Sheriff's office.

Deputies were told by Ulmer's family that Ulmer returned home and is no longer missing, according to a Facebook post on the sheriff's office page.

Calhoun County deputies were asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Deputies said Donna Ulmer, who had been staying with her daughter, was last seen on Sunday, August 4, in the Stumphole Road area of Elloree, South Carolina.

Ulmer's family says it was out of character for her to be out of touch for this long, and they were concerned about her welfare.