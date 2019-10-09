CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden police are searching fop a missing man who they say may be endangered, and they are asking for your help to find him.

Michael Stefhon Wall, who was last seen on Sunday evening, stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, according to police.

Wall may be driving a white 2006 Honda Accord with S.C. tag no. KAK249, police say.

If you see Wall or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Kershaw County Central Dispatch (for Camden PD) at (803) 425-6035 or call 911.