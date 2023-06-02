Missing Cayce teen last seen at Brookland-Cayce High School

Police say 16-year-old Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado, a student at Brookland-Cayce High School, was last seen at school on Tuesday, May 30.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking the public for help to find a missing teen last seen a week ago.

Police say 16-year-old Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado, a student at Brookland-Cayce High School, was last seen at school on Tuesday, May 30. Hernandez-Doblado did not return home school that day but reportedly contacted her mother that evening. She has not been seen since.

Hernandez-Doblado, who stands 4'9" tall and weighs around 110 pounds, has dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are following every lead, working with state and federal partners to find Hernandez-Doblado and hope the public will also help locate her.

If you see Hernandez-Doblado or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to contact Cayce dispatch at (803) 794-0456 (press 1) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: