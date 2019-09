CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police have found a missing 9-year-old boy.

Investigators say Adian Shaw was last seen around 9:30 pm Sunday, September 29 walking in the area of Carmel Drive in the Fort Sumter Drive subdivision on James Island.

He was found in the overnight hours.

Police say he is ok, but no other details about his condition or the incident were released.

Charleston Police Dept.