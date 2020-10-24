Missing Charleston man last heard from in July

24-year-old Sterlin Casseus, who was reported missing by his family, was last seen in June 2020, but was spoken with via phone in late July.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last heard from in July.

24-year-old Sterlin Casseus, who was reported missing by his family, was last seen in June 2020, but was spoken with via phone in late July.

Casseus is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair who stands 5'10" and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts please call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective. pic.twitter.com/B4zbG6iv8K — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) October 24, 2020

Officials say Casseus, who is believed to have a 1999 Dark Green Toyota Camry, is unemployed and believed to be without financial assistance.