Missing Charleston man last heard from in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last heard from in July.
24-year-old Sterlin Casseus, who was reported missing by his family, was last seen in June 2020, but was spoken with via phone in late July.
Casseus is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair who stands 5'10" and weighs around 160 pounds.
Officials say Casseus, who is believed to have a 1999 Dark Green Toyota Camry, is unemployed and believed to be without financial assistance.
If you have seen Casseus or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the on-call Central Detective 843-743-7200.