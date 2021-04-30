x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing South Carolina teen considered endangered, police say

Police say 16-year-old Harrison Hughs unexpectedly left his home on Daniel Island at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Credit: Charleston Police Department
Harrison Hughs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Charleston teen who they consider to be endangered. 

Police say 16-year-old Harrison Hughs unexpectedly left his home on Daniel Island at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday.  

Hughs who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 6'3" and weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to police.

Credit: Charleston Police Department
Harrison Hughs

Police say Highs is driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with SC tag No. TZD366, which is pictured below. 

Credit: Charleston Police Department

If you see Hughs or have any information as to his whereabouts, Charleston police ask you to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.

Related Articles