Missing South Carolina teen considered endangered, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Charleston teen who they consider to be endangered.

Police say 16-year-old Harrison Hughs unexpectedly left his home on Daniel Island at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Hughs who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 6'3" and weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to police.

Police say Highs is driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with SC tag No. TZD366, which is pictured below.