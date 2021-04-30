Missing South Carolina teen considered endangered, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Charleston teen who they consider to be endangered.
Police say 16-year-old Harrison Hughs unexpectedly left his home on Daniel Island at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Hughs who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 6'3" and weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to police.
Police say Highs is driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with SC tag No. TZD366, which is pictured below.
If you see Hughs or have any information as to his whereabouts, Charleston police ask you to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.