Missing Charleston teen last seen on Christmas

Jamari Hazel, 17, was reported as a runaway by his mother after he was last seen on December 25.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Christmas day.

Jamari Hazel, 17, was reported as a runaway by his mother after he was last seen on December 25, according to CPD.

He was last seen leaving the family home on Dunmovin Dr. wearing a purple jacket and light blue jeans.

According to his family, the teen could be vising friends in the West Ashley area.

Anyone with information should notify the On-Call Central Detective 843-743-7200.