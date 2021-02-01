x
Missing Charleston teen last seen on Christmas

Jamari Hazel, 17, was reported as a runaway by his mother after he was last seen on December 25.
Credit: Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Christmas day. 

Jamari Hazel, 17, was reported as a runaway by his mother after he was last seen on December 25, according to CPD.

He was last seen leaving the family home on Dunmovin Dr. wearing a purple jacket and light blue jeans.

According to his family, the teen could be vising friends in the West Ashley area. 

Anyone with information should notify the On-Call Central Detective 843-743-7200.

Credit: Charleston Police Department

