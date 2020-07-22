Missing Charleston teen may be in the Lexington area, police say

Detectives say they believe 16-year-old Zania Johnson may be in the Lexington area.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen who may be in the Lexington area.

Zania Johnson, 16, was last seen on Carverwood Lane in Charleston, according to police.

Johnson has black and red braids and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet tall and weighs around 94 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow tank top, navy leggings, a gold necklace with "Zania" written on it, and a black bandana over her red braids.

Detectives say they believe Johnson may be in the Lexington area.