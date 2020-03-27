CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Reagan Elizabeth Potter ran away from home barefoot on around 10 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing pink fuzzy sweatpants, a black t-shirt and no shoes.

Potter is described as a white female who stands 5-feet, one-inch tall and weighs around 95 pounds.

If you see Potter or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to contact the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Investigation Detective at (843) 743-7200 with any further information. The case number is 2004221.