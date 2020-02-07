Missing Charleston woman last seen on Monday

Emily Nowell-Collins was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen on Monday.

Emily Nowell-Collins, who was reported missing by her aunt, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Nowell-Collins is described as a 23-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes who stands around five-feet, three-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.