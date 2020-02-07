Missing Charleston woman last seen on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen on Monday.
Emily Nowell-Collins, who was reported missing by her aunt, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to police.
Nowell-Collins is described as a 23-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes who stands around five-feet, three-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
If you see Nowell-Collins or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.