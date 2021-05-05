Missing South Carolina man last seen Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Chesterfield County man.
Deputies say Caleb Wooten went missing from his residence on Mumford Lane in Cheraw, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Wooten's mother says she last spoke with him around 5 a.m., when he dropped her off at work.
Wooten was last seen driving a champagne colored 2007 Honda Accord with SC tag no. 8390JF. Deputies say Wooten may may be traveling towards Myrtle Beach, SC.
If you have seen or heard from Wooten or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.