Missing South Carolina man last seen Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Chesterfield County man.

Deputies say Caleb Wooten went missing from his residence on Mumford Lane in Cheraw, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Wooten's mother says she last spoke with him around 5 a.m., when he dropped her off at work.

Wooten was last seen driving a champagne colored 2007 Honda Accord with SC tag no. 8390JF. Deputies say Wooten may may be traveling towards Myrtle Beach, SC.