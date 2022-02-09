Newberry deputies search for missing child last seen leaving school

Davy Kade Koon left Newberry Middle School on O’Neal Street at approximately 3:00 p.m.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are searching for a missing boy who was last seen leaving school.

Officers say Davy Kade Koon left Newberry Middle School on O’Neal Street at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. They did not provide any details of what took place immediately before he left the school.

Deputies describe Kade as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown hair and last seen wearing a black Carolina shirt and grey sweat pants.