Missing Clarendon County man last seen at birthday party two weeks ago

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen about two weeks ago.

Deputies say Kelly Bennett, Jr. was last seen in person by family members on August 19, 2023, in the Gable area of Clarendon County while attending a birthday party.

Family members say they last spoke with Bennett on August 31, 2023, by telephone and he stated he was on his way home from Bishopville but never showed up.

Bennett, who stands 5’05” and weighs around 160 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.

Deputies say Bennett was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Masonic symbol on it and pants of an unknown color. He drives a silver 2022 Toyota Camry bearing SC Tag WID 182.

Deputies say Bennett suffers a number of medical conditions.

If you see Bennett or have any information as to his whereabouts, please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: