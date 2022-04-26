Search underway for missing Clarendon County woman

Deputies say Barfield may be suffering from the early staged of dementia.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with possible medical issues.

73-year-old Hazel Barfield was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday on Lucky Road in the Barrineau area of Clarendon County. Barfield stands around 5'1" tall and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to deputies.

Barfield is driving a burgundy 2015 GMC Terrain with South Carolina tag number SUN 414.

