Missing South Carolina woman last seen Monday

Deputies say 66-year-old Gayle Sharp was last seen walking away from her Colleton County home around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen on Monday.

Deputies say 66-year-old Gayle Sharp was last seen walking away from her home on Augusta Highway around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Her direction of travel in not known.

Sharp is described as a 66-year-old woman with Hazel eyes and grey hair, who standsDeputies say 66-year-old Gayle Sharp was last seen walking away from her home on Augusta Highway around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Officials say Sharp was last seen wearing a t-shirt and a skirt, the color of which is not known.

If you see Gayle Sharp or have any information as to her whereabouts, you asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211.